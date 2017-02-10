Planet Futbol

Under Armour-sponsored German soccer club criticizes CEO Kevin Plank’s views on Trump

Under Armour-sponsored German club FC St. Pauli released a statement Friday decrying UA CEO Kevin Plank’s stance on Donald Trump.

St. Pauli, which plays in the German second division, decried Plank’s description of Trump as a “real business asset” to the United States. They named Warriors star Steph Curry, an Under Armour equity holder who also took a publicly opposite stance this week, in making the club statement on the matter.

“FC St. Pauli can only agree with Steph Curry, the NBA's sharpest three-point shooter and equity holder of our kit supplier, in his assessment of the new US president. There is no more to be said about this person. Further, FCSP would wish Under Armour founder Kevin Plank to reconsider his statement, precisely in view of the company's many employees of migrant background, who bring many assets to his company. Because, dear kit supplier, the saying 'Protect Our House' also holds true for FC St. Pauli and its values," said club chairman Oke Göttlich.

Many athletes have been outspoken on Trump’s policies. Hawks guard Kent Bazemore, another Under Armour athlete, had a different opinion that expressed some optimism about Trump, citing his business background.

Under Armour released a statement clarifying the company's position on Wednesday morning and advocating for diversity.

