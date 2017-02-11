Planet Futbol

How to watch Arsenal vs. Hull City: Live stream, TV channel, time

SI Wire
22 minutes ago

Arsenal will host Hull City on Saturday in a Premier League game. 

Arsenal is reeling after consecutive league defeats. The Gunners lost to Watford at home on Jan. 31 before falling to Chelsea away last Saturday. 

Arsene Wenger's side is down to fourth in the Premier League table entering this weekend's matches. 

Hull City's campaign to avoid relegation received a major boost last weekend when the Tigers beat Liverpool 2–0. Hull enters the weekend in 18th place with 20 points. 

See how to watch Saturday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: You can watch Arsenal–Hull City and other live soccer matches on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free 24–hour trial. 

