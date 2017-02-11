Liverpool will host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in a Premier League match.

Liverpool has struggled in recent weeks, dropping to fifth place. Tottenham enters the weekend in second place, but still trail Chelsea by nine points at the top of the table.

Jurgen Klopp's side is coming off a surprise 2–0 defeat to Hull City. Liverpool has yet to win a league game in 2017.

Tottenham last beat Middlesbrough 1–0 in Premier League play.

See how to watch Saturday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: You can watch Liverpool–Tottenham on NBC Sports Live Extra.