Manchester United will host Watford on Saturday in a Premier League game.

Jose Mourinho's side is inching toward the top four. United sits in sixth entering the weekend, only two points back of fourth–place Arsenal.

United is coming off a 3–0 win over Leicester City.

Watford enters the weekend in 10th place in the Premier League with 30 points. The team has won two straight Premier League games, beating Arsenal away on Jan. 31 and Burnley at home last Saturday.

See how to watch Saturday's match below.

How to watch

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

