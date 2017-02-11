Planet Futbol

Watch Manchester United vs. Watford online: Live stream, TV channel, time

SI Wire
Saturday February 11th, 2017

Manchester United will host Watford on Saturday in a Premier League game. 

Jose Mourinho's side is inching toward the top four. United sits in sixth entering the weekend, only two points back of fourth–place Arsenal. 

United is coming off a 3–0 win over Leicester City. 

Watford enters the weekend in 10th place in the Premier League with 30 points. The team has won two straight Premier League games, beating Arsenal away on Jan. 31 and Burnley at home last Saturday. 

See how to watch Saturday's match below. 

How to watch

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: You can watch Manchester United–Watford and other live soccer matches on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free 24–hour trial. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters