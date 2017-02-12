Planet Futbol

WATCH: Fernando Torres equalizes early for Atletico with incredible overhead golazo

SI Wire
2 hours ago

This Fernando Torres goal simply has to be seen to be believed. 

Torres scored Atletico Madrid's opener in the 11th minute against Celta Vigo with an incredible half–bicycle volley, equalizing just a few minutes after Celta Vigo took a 1–0 lead. Torres netted two goals last week, but Sunday's golazo was on an entirely different level. 

Watch Torres's stunning effort below. 

Torres later missed a penalty. 

Atletico Madrid entered Sunday's match in fifth place in La Liga. 

