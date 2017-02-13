Manchester City jumped into second place in the Premier League with a 2-0 win at Bournemouth on Monday.

Raheem Sterling scored and set up an own goal that Sergio Aguero had a hand in forcing, with the latter coming off the bench in the 15th minute to replace the injured, in-form Gabriel Jesus. Manchester City jumped Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool to hit 52 points with the win and pull within eight of first-place Chelsea.

Sterling opened the scoring in the 29th minute, when a deflected cross from Leroy Sane fall right into his path by the far post. City was then let off when a potential equalizer was ruled out for offside.

City doubled the lead in the 69th minute off of a Sterling cross that forced a Tyrone Mings own goal. The English winger dribbled to the end line and deliver a cross to the near post, where Aguero and Mings both went for the ball, with the latter knocking it into his own net.

Manchester City now braces for a pair of cup competitions. It faces Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday prior to resuming play in the Champions League, where it hosts Ligue 1 leader Monaco in the first leg of their round of 16 series next Tuesday.