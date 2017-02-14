Borussia Dortmund hosts Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie on Tuesday.

The German and Portuguese sides should provide an entertaining matchup, with Benfica sitting atop their domestic table and Dortmund in fourth in the Bundesliga. American fans should keep an eye out for Dortmund’s rising young U.S. star Christian Pulisic, should he make the lineup. PSG and Barcelona will play opposite them in the day’s other UCL matchup.

Find out how to watch below.

How to watch

When: Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live stream: Watch the match live online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.