Manchester United players Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic surprised a young fan named Samuel, who has cerebral palsy, in an emotional video shared by the team on Tuesday.

Samuel attends the Manchester Creative and Media Academy and plays soccer despite his disability.

“I mean, I'm in a wheelchair and I never give up,” Samuel says in the video.

If you only watch one video today, make it this one. #UnitedandSamuel #UnitedandMe pic.twitter.com/dPwvLDZlnv — Man Utd Foundation (@MU_Foundation) February 11, 2017

David De Gea is also seen in the video handing Samuel a pair of gloves. Samuel also plays goalie.