Planet Futbol

Watch: Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic surprise Manchester United fan who has cerebral palsy

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Manchester United players Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic surprised a young fan named Samuel, who has cerebral palsy, in an emotional video shared by the team on Tuesday.

Samuel attends the Manchester Creative and Media Academy and plays soccer despite his disability.

“I mean, I'm in a wheelchair and I never give up,” Samuel says in the video.

David De Gea is also seen in the video handing Samuel a pair of gloves. Samuel also plays goalie.

