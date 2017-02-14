Planet Futbol

How to watch PSG vs. Barcelona: Live stream, game time, TV

Tuesday February 14th, 2017

PSG and Barcelona meet in a highly-anticipated Champions League Round of 16 matchup on Tuesday, with the first leg taking place in Paris at the Parc des Princes.

The French and Spanish giants are both contenders for the trophy and should make for a riveting early-round matchup. Barcelona will be favorites on paper, with the attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar carrying the team as usual. Both sides are pushing forward in their respective domestic league title races, and will face a challenging detour mid-week.

Barcelona is coming off a 6–0 win over Alaves in La Liga play, while PSG most recently beat Boredeaux 3–0 in Ligue 1. 

Find out how to watch Tuesday's match below.

How to watch

When: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: You can watch PSG–Barcelona live online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free 24–hour trial. 

