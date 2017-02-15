Arsenal has high hopes of getting over the Champions League round-of-16 hump for the first time since 2010, but for a third time since 2012-13, the Gunners meet Bayern Munich in this stage, and the two sides begin their knockout series in Munich on Wednesday.

Arsenal will have to exorcise a number of its past demons in an effort to get to the quarterfinals, but Arsene Wenger's side enters this stage as a group winner, while Bayern was a runner-up to Atletico Madrid in the group stage.

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Die Aufstellung ist da: Neuer - Lahm, Hummels, Martínez, Alaba - Xabi Alonso, Vidal - Robben, Thiago, Costa - Lewandowski. #FCBARS #packmas — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) February 15, 2017

Here we go... this is how we'll line up for #FCBvAFC pic.twitter.com/XcCJ7h9nBN — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 15, 2017

