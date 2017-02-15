What channel is Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal on?

Bayern Munich hosts Arsenal on Wednesday in the first leg of a major Champions League Round of 16 matchup.

Bayern, the German league leaders and perennial Champions League contenders, draw a tough early opponent in the Gunners, who aim to make waves of their own in one of the highest-profile early-tournament matchups.

Bayern Munich has knocked out Arsenal in the round of 16 in two of the last four years.

How to watch

When: Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch the match online on Fox Sports Go or on Fubo TV, where you can sign up for a free 24–hour trial.