Planet Futbol

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Napoli: Live stream, game time, TV

SI Wire
Wednesday February 15th, 2017

Napoli travels to face defending champion Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tilt on Wednesday.

The Spanish and Italian sides meet after advancing through the group stage, with Madrid favored at home, leading La Liga, and looking to repeat in Europe. Napoli sits third in Serie A and enters searching for an upset via a potent attack that runs through midfielder Marek Hamsik. 

Real Madrid is aiming to win its third Champions League title in four seasons. Last year, the team beat Atletico Madrid in the final. 

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

When: Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live stream: Watch the match online here.

