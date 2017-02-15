The latest American dual national to draw attention in Europe is Bayern Munich’s Timothy Tillman. An attacking midfielder, the 18-year-old Tillman has been playing for Bayern’s Under-19 team, and his agent Christian Rössner confirmed to SI.com that Bayern turned down an offer from Barcelona not long ago for Tillman.

Tillman has been on U.S. Soccer’s radar for a year, and he even agreed to come to a U.S. Under-18 camp a few months ago before going to a Germany youth national team camp instead. His agent says that Tillman has decided “for the moment” to play for Germany. But he said if U.S. senior coach Bruce Arena contacted them, it would be a new situation and would be discussed.

That Tillman, an attacking midfielder and winger, would remain with Germany isn't entirely surprising given that he has played for Germany youth national teams from the U-15 to U-19 levels. His younger brother, Malik, however, is also a Bayern youth player and he has played for a U.S. U-15 team last summer in a tournament in Croatia.