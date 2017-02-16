AZ Alkmaar host Olympique Lyonnais in the first leg of a Europa League Round of 32 matchup on Thursday.

Alkmaar currently sit fourth in the Dutch Eredivisie and qualified for the Europa League knockout stage by finishing second in Group D. Lyon is in fifth in France's Ligue 1 and earned a Round of 32 berth by finishing third in Group H of the Champions League.

Alkmaar has lost two of its last three while Lyon has lost four of its last five matches.

How to watch

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports Plus

