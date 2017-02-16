Planet Futbol

Watch AZ Alkmaar vs. Lyon online: Live stream, TV channel, time

SI Wire
Thursday February 16th, 2017

AZ Alkmaar host Olympique Lyonnais in the first leg of a Europa League Round of 32 matchup on Thursday. 

Alkmaar currently sit fourth in the Dutch Eredivisie and qualified for the Europa League knockout stage by finishing second in Group D. Lyon is in fifth in France's Ligue 1 and earned a Round of 32 berth by finishing third in Group H of the Champions League.  

Alkmaar has lost two of its last three while Lyon has lost four of its last five matches.

How to watch

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports Plus

Live stream: You can watch AZ Alkmaar-Lyon and other live soccer matches on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free 24–hour trial. 

