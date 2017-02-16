Manchester United host Saint Etienne in the first leg of a Europa League Round of 32 matchup on Thursday.

United sits in sixth in the Premier League—12 points behind first-place Chelsea—and defeated Watford 2-0 in its last outing. The Red Devils qualified for the Europa League knockout stage by finishing second in Group A behind Fenerbahce.

Saint Etienne is fifth in France's Ligue 1 but is 19 points behind leaders AS Monaco. Saint Etienne won Group C, finishing ahead of Anderlecht, Mainz 05 and Gabala FC, and defeated Lorient 4-0 last time out.

