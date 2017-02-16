Planet Futbol

How to watch Manchester United vs. St. Etienne: Live stream, game time, TV

SI Wire
an hour ago

Manchester United host Saint Etienne in the first leg of a Europa League Round of 32 matchup on Thursday. 

United sits in sixth in the Premier League—12 points behind first-place Chelsea—and defeated Watford 2-0 in its last outing. The Red Devils qualified for the Europa League knockout stage by finishing second in Group A behind Fenerbahce. 

Saint Etienne is fifth in France's Ligue 1 but is 19 points behind leaders AS Monaco. Saint Etienne won Group C, finishing ahead of Anderlecht, Mainz 05 and Gabala FC, and defeated Lorient 4-0 last time out. 

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

When: 3:05 a.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1 

Live Stream: You can watch Manchester United-Saint Etienne and other live soccer matches on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free 24–hour trial. 

