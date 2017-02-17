With a pair of Mexico World Cup qualifiers around the corner, Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez is rounding into form for Bayer Leverkusen.

After a prolonged scoring slump, Chicharito scored in a third straight game, giving Bayer Leverkusen a 2-0 lead over Augsburg going into halftime of their Bundesliga game on Friday.

Chicharito, who has four goals in that three-game span, also had a hand in assisting Karim Bellarabi's opener, which was the 50,000th Bundesliga goal in league history. The 50,001st went to the Mexican international, who remains a goal behind Jared Borgetti's national record. It came at the end of a wild sequence, with Leverkusen nearly scoring, recovering the ball after Augsburg attempted to clear and then winding up with Chicharito having a clear look from close range. He took his time, baited the goalkeeper into moving and then fired into the back of the net.

Chicharito now has nine goals on the Bundesliga season, more than halfway to his 17-goal tally last season.