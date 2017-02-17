Watch: Chicharito stays hot with another goal for Leverkusen
With a pair of Mexico World Cup qualifiers around the corner, Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez is rounding into form for Bayer Leverkusen.
After a prolonged scoring slump, Chicharito scored in a third straight game, giving Bayer Leverkusen a 2-0 lead over Augsburg going into halftime of their Bundesliga game on Friday.
Chicharito, who has four goals in that three-game span, also had a hand in assisting Karim Bellarabi's opener, which was the 50,000th Bundesliga goal in league history. The 50,001st went to the Mexican international, who remains a goal behind Jared Borgetti's national record. It came at the end of a wild sequence, with Leverkusen nearly scoring, recovering the ball after Augsburg attempted to clear and then winding up with Chicharito having a clear look from close range. He took his time, baited the goalkeeper into moving and then fired into the back of the net.
UPDATE: Chicharito is still on fire. 🔥🔥 #FCAB04 #Bundesliga https://t.co/7aju4NvO77— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 17, 2017
Chicharito now has nine goals on the Bundesliga season, more than halfway to his 17-goal tally last season.