Planet Futbol

Gareth Bale returns for Real Madrid after ankle surgery

Associated Press
Associated Press
an hour ago

MADRID (AP) — Gareth Bale will return to Real Madrid's squad this weekend, almost three months after surgery on his injured right ankle.

The 27-year-old Wales winger hurt his ankle on Nov. 22 in a match against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League. Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says "the idea is that (Bale) will play some minutes" against Espanyol on Saturday.

Prior to his injury, Bale had scored seven goals in 16 appearances for Madrid this season.

Madrid, which leads the Spanish league, will be without defender Sergio Ramos for Saturday's match as he recovers from a right leg injury.

