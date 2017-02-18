Chelsea and Wolves meet in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday at Molineux Stadium.

Currently well atop the Premier League, Chelsea continues their quest for a double against their Championship opponents. Wolverhampton is currently 18th in that table and nowhere near promotion, and the Blues enter as heavy favorites, predictably.

Sixteen teams will be reduced to eight after this round of matches.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to watch

When: Saturday, Feb. 18, 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live stream: Watch the match online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial subscription here.