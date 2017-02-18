Manchester City travels to face Huddersfield in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

City has been in good form of late, but just lost a major catalyst in Gabriel Jesus to injury. They’ll look to advance to the quarterfinals with a win over Huddersfield, who are currently third place in the Championship and angling for promotion to the Premier League.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

When: 10 a.m. ET, Saturday, Feb. 18

TV: Fox Sports 1