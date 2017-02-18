Planet Futbol

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Espanyol: Live stream, game time, TV

Tuesday February 14th, 2017

Real Madrid hosts Espanyol on Saturday looking to extend its lead in La Liga.

Madrid leads rival Barcelona by just one point in the table, but has played two fewer games. Los Blancos need to keep pace at home against ninth-place Espanyol, who just had a three-match winning streak snapped by Real Sociedad.

The hosts have not lost in league play since a Jan. 15 road game at Sevilla.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

When: Saturday, Feb. 18, 10:15 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch the match live online with fuboTV. Stream the game by signing up for a free trial here.

