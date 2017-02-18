Real Madrid hosts Espanyol on Saturday looking to extend its lead in La Liga.

Madrid leads rival Barcelona by just one point in the table, but has played two fewer games. Los Blancos need to keep pace at home against ninth-place Espanyol, who just had a three-match winning streak snapped by Real Sociedad.

The hosts have not lost in league play since a Jan. 15 road game at Sevilla.

