PSG fails to close gap on Monaco after 0-0 draw vs. Toulouse
PARIS (AP) — Days after producing one of the best matches in its history,
Rather than closing the gap at the top, PSG remains three points behind Monaco — which has a much better goal difference — and is level on points with third-place Nice.
This was nothing like the rampant PSG side that beat Barcelona 4-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday night, tearing the five-time European champion apart with a breathtaking attacking display in the first leg of their Round of 16 match.
Although PSG is unbeaten in 13 games, this was a poor performance from Unai Emery's side, which lost 2-0 at Toulouse in one of four league defeats this season.
PSG was missing winger Angel Di Maria, who scored twice against Barcelona, while midfielder Marco Verratti started on the bench.
Verratti came on at halftime and immediately upped the tempo.
Soon after the break, top scorer Edinson Cavani had a shot saved by teenage goalkeeper Alban Lafont, who was outstanding when Toulouse beat PSG 2-0 in September.
The 18-year-old Lafont denied Cavani again in the 52nd minute from close range, and Cavani held his head in frustration after hitting the post from the rebound.
Winger Julian Draxler, who also scored against Barca, telegraphed a tame shot at Lafont as anxiety grew among fans hoping for another goal feast at Parc des Princes.
With 20 minutes left, Brazilian defender Marquinhos saw his goal-bound header blocked by Presnel Kimpembe, his own teammate, who was lurking near the line.
From glory to frustration: it was that kind of night for PSG.
Even with six minutes of injury time, PSG failed to find a winner against a modest side placed eighth in Ligue 1.
Monaco drew 1-1 away to struggling Bastia on Friday night, while Nice won 1-0 away to last-place Lorient on Saturday.
Next weekend, PSG faces a tough trip away to play bitter rival Marseille.
LYON 4, DIJON 2
Late goals rescued a Lyon side again showing its defensive shortcomings.
Dijon led 2-1 before conceding an equalizer in the 80th minute.
Striker
Those slim hopes rest largely with Lacazette, who took his season's tally to 21 league goals in 21 games.
The 25-year-old Lacazette enhanced his burgeoning reputation by scoring twice in a 4-1 win at
Fourth-place Lyon, which has a game in hand, is 13 points behind third-place Paris Saint-Germain and second-place Nice.
Midfielder
MONTPELLIER 2, SAINT-ETIENNE 1
Lyon's day got even better with news that bitter local rival
Winger
Two minutes later, Saint-Etienne forward
Benin striker
Saint-Etienne remains in fifth place, four points behind Lyon, while Montpellier is 11th.
BORDEAUX 3, GUINGAMP 0
Guinean winger
The 20-year-old Kamano netted in the 13th minute and center half
Guingamp defender