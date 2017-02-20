Neymar to stand trial on corruption charges
Barcelona forward Neymar lost his final appeal and will stand trial on corruption charges related to his transfer to Barcelona.
Barcelona, Brazilian club Santos, Neymar's father and the family company N&N will also stand trial after their appeals were rejected Monday by Spain's high court.
The case was brought in 2013 when a Brazilian investment group, DIS, made a complaint against Neymar regarding compensation. Sandro Rosell resigned as FC Barcelona's president in 2014 after the scandal was made public.
DIS claims it is due a 40% cut of that transfer fee.
Barcelona said that Neymar's transfer fee was €57.1m, in which €17.1m was to be paid to Santos with the remaining money going to N&N. Spanish authorities say that the transfer was almost $40 million more than reported, with DIS receiving only €6.8 million.
Prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison sentence for Neymar and his father and nearly $10 million in damages. Jail time is unlikely because the defendants are first–time offenders.
Prosecutors are also aiming to collect fines of $9 million from Barcelona and $7 million from Santos.
