Bayer 04 Leverkusen hosts Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League matchup on Tuesday.

The German and Spanish teams should make for a competitive game, with Atletico trying to reach the final of the Champions League for the third time in four years. Atletico star striker Antoine Griezmann and his Bayer counterpart Chicharito Hernandez should provide a compelling contest.

Atletico is coming off a 4–1 away win over Sporting Gijon, while Leverkusen most recently beat FC Augsburg 3–1.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

When: Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes, Fox Sports 2

Live stream: Watch the match online with Fubo TV. Sign up for a seven–day free trial here.

If you have Fox Sports Go, you can watch by clicking here.