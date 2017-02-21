Planet Futbol

How to watch Bayer 04 vs. Atletico Madrid: Live stream, game time, TV

SI Wire
3 hours ago

Bayer 04 Leverkusen hosts Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League matchup on Tuesday.

The German and Spanish teams should make for a competitive game, with Atletico trying to reach the final of the Champions League for the third time in four years. Atletico star striker Antoine Griezmann and his Bayer counterpart Chicharito Hernandez should provide a compelling contest.

Atletico is coming off a 4–1 away win over Sporting Gijon, while Leverkusen most recently beat FC Augsburg 3–1. 

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

When: Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes, Fox Sports 2

Live stream: Watch the match online with Fubo TV. Sign up for a seven–day free trial here.

If you have Fox Sports Go, you can watch by clicking here

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters