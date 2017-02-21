Bayer Leverkusen, Atletico Madrid meet in Champions League first leg
Bayer Leverkusen hosts Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their round of 16 series in the Champions League, with both clubs carrying two-game winning streaks into the competition.
Leverkusen has been boosted by an in-form Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, who, following a lengthy goal drought has scored in three straight games, tallying five goals in that time. He's joined in the attack by 17-year-old rising German star Kai Havertz, who will look to make a grand impression on the big stage.
Atletico Madrid answers with an attack force featuring Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro, the latter of which had a five-minute hat trick in league play over the weekend.
Here are the lineups for the match:
Unsere Startelf für #B04Atleti!— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04fussball) February 21, 2017
Twittert euren Support mit #nextLEVel direkt in die #BayArena! #StärkeBayer 🖤❤️ pic.twitter.com/mdowy33Tfj
1️⃣1️⃣ We have our eleven! Find out who @Simeone has chosen to play against @Bayer04_en! 🏧#UCL #GoAtleti #B04Atleti pic.twitter.com/bftGqhWsEb— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) February 21, 2017
Stay tuned here for highlights of goals and key moments throughout this match.