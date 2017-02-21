Bayer Leverkusen hosts Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their round of 16 series in the Champions League, with both clubs carrying two-game winning streaks into the competition.

Leverkusen has been boosted by an in-form Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, who, following a lengthy goal drought has scored in three straight games, tallying five goals in that time. He's joined in the attack by 17-year-old rising German star Kai Havertz, who will look to make a grand impression on the big stage.

Atletico Madrid answers with an attack force featuring Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro, the latter of which had a five-minute hat trick in league play over the weekend.

Here are the lineups for the match:

