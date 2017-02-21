Manchester City hosts AS Monaco at the Etihad Stadium for the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League matchup.

City has rounded into form this month after an inconsistent first half of the season under new manager Pep Guardiola. Monaco have been surprisingly strong in Ligue 1, pushing out to a lead in the domestic table and eyeing a splash in Europe.

Manchester City sits in second place in the Premier League, eight points behind leaders Chelsea.

How to watch

When: Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

If you have Fox Sports Go, you can watch by clicking here.