Planet Futbol

How to watch Manchester City vs. Monaco: Live stream, game time, TV

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Manchester City hosts AS Monaco at the Etihad Stadium for the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League matchup.

City has rounded into form this month after an inconsistent first half of the season under new manager Pep Guardiola. Monaco have been surprisingly strong in Ligue 1, pushing out to a lead in the domestic table and eyeing a splash in Europe. 

Manchester City sits in second place in the Premier League, eight points behind leaders Chelsea. 

Find out how to watch Tuesday's game below.

How to watch

When: Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch the match online with Fubo TV. Sign up for a free seven–day trial here.

If you have Fox Sports Go, you can watch by clicking here

