Is Wayne Rooney on his way to China?

Manchester United star Wayne Rooney could soon be on his way to China before the Chinese Super League's transfer window closes by the end of next week.

United manager Jose Mourinho did not rule out the possibility of a move when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday.

“I cannot guarantee that I’m here next week, how can I guarantee that a player is here next season?” Mourinho said. “What I can guarantee is that, if one day Wayne leaves the club, it is not because I want him to leave the club. I would never push a legend of this club to another destiny. You have to ask him if he sees himself staying in the club for the rest of his career or sees himself moving.”

“It is not a question for me because I am happy to have him,” Mourinho added. “You have to ask him, not me. I was very open with you in the answer. I don’t want him to leave.”

The Daily Mirror is claiming that Rooney is on his way out.

Rooney has spent 13 years with Manchester United and is the club's all-time leading scorer. His current contract takes him through summer 2018 with a club option to extend him for one more year. Rooney is currently recovering from a hamstring injury.