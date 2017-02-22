Planet Futbol

Watch: Juventus rolls to Champions League win over Porto with man advantage

15 minutes ago

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Two second-half substitutes came on and quickly scored as Juventus beat FC Porto 2-0 Wednesday after playing with an extra man for an hour in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16.

Marko Pjaca and Dani Alves broke through with goals in the 72nd and 74th minutes to give the Italian champions a commanding advantage.

Porto's Alex Telles was sent off in the 27th after a pair of rash fouls.

Juventus hemmed Porto in its area and Pjaca scored five minutes after coming on.

Alves was even quicker in finding the net two minutes after joining the game.

