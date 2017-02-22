Porto and Juventus face off on Wednesday afternoon at Estadio do Dragao in Portugal for a Champions League Round of 16 game.

Juventus won all three of their road games in the Champions League group stage. Gonzalo Higuain has proven to be a great addition to the team, as he's scored in three Champions League group matches and broke ties in two of them.

Porto is coming off a 5–0 win over Leicester to close out pool play. Porto has only beaten Italian teams eight times in 28 European matches—11 of those have been losses and nine of them have been draws. They are 0–3 against Juventus but are coming off a 4–0 rout of Tondela.

How to watch

Game time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live stream: Watch the match online on Fox Sports Go or on Fubo TV, where you can sign up for a seven–day free trial.