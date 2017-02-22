Planet Futbol

Mkhitaryan, Manchester United finish off Saint Etienne, move on in Europa League

SI.com Staff
SI.com Staff
2 hours ago

With the League Cup final looming on Sunday and Wayne Rooney transfer rumors swirling, Manchester United finished off Saint Etienne and advanced to the Europa League round of 16 with a 1-0 win in France on Wednesday. The Red Devils carried a 3-0 aggregate lead into the second leg and cemented their place in the next stage on Henrikh Mkhitaryan's goal in the first half.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's hat trick in the opening leg stole the headlines from the Pogba brothers, with Manchester's Paul and Saint Etienne's Florentin squaring off against one another. They met again in the second leg, one that featured little suspense.

Mkhitaryan removed any doubt early, scoring in the 16th minute off a cross from Juan Mata and giving United its 4-0 aggregate edge, plus an away goal that would have required Saint Etienne to score five in order to survive.

With the result in hand, United could have coasted to the victory and the next round, but Jose Mourinho's side will have to cope on that stage without center back Eric Bailly, who was sent off for a pair of yellow cards in a three-minute span in the second half. 

Also joining United in the round of 16 are Krasnodar and Schalke, who won their respective series against Fenerbahce (2-1 aggregate) and PAOK (4-1) to advance.

