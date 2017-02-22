Saint Etienne hosts Manchester United on Wednesday at Geoffroy-Guichard stadium in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 32 matchup.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a hat trick—his first for his new club—at Old Trafford last week to earn United a 3–0 win in the first leg, giving the squad an edge coming into the second match. With the EPL Cup final coming up this weekend, Jose Mourinho could choose to rest some of his regular players, which could give Saint Etienne an opportunity to strike back.

See how to watch Thursday's match below.

How to watch

Time: Noon ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: You can watch Saint Etienne—Manchester United and other live soccer matches on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free 24–hour trial.