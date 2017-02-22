SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Sevilla missed an early penalty in a 2-1 win over Leicester in the first leg of the Champions League Round-of-16 match on Wednesday, with Jamie Vardy scoring his first goal of 2017 for the visitors.

Pablo Sarabia and Joaquin Correa scored in each half to leave the Spanish club a draw away from reaching the quarterfinals of the European competition for the first time in nearly 60 years.

But Leicester won't go home too heavy-hearted.

Vardy kept Leicester alive with a 73rd-minute goal in one of the few chances created by the English champions at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville.

Correa missed a 15th-minute penalty for the hosts, which haven't advanced past the last 16 in the Champions League since 1958.