Leicester City will take on Sevilla in the round of 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

Among the highlights of the season for Sevilla is their 2–1 victory over Real Madrid in January that snapped a 40-game winning streak for the Blancos. Sevilla has recorded five clean sheets in six of their group matches. There's a chance they could add another as Leicester has failed to score in four of their last five matches. Sevilla is coming off a 2–0 win over Eibar.

Leicester is struggling and just one point above the relegation zone. Leicester City recently lost 1–0 in the FA Cup to third-tier Millwall.

How to watch

When: Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch the match online on Fox Sports Go or on Fubo TV.