Valencia hosts La Liga rival Real Madrid at the Mestalla on Wednesday afternoon.

Valencia lags far behind Madrid in the La Liga standings, where Madrid stands in the top spot with one point more than second-place Barcelona. Valencia stands at No. 15 in the table.

Real has won five of its last six matches, while Valencia is coming off a 2–0 win over Athletic Bilbao.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

When: 12:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch the match online on Fubo TV, where you can sign up for a seven–day free trial.