Leicester City fires manager Claudio Ranieri

Leicester City has fired manager Claudio Ranieri, the club announced Thursday.

Ranieri led Leicester City to an improbable Premier League title last season, but the Foxes are just one point out of the Premier League relegation zone this season entering this week's matches.

Ranieri was named FIFA Coach of the Year for 2016 after Leicester City's incredible run. Ranieri joined Leicester in 2015 after previous stints at Chelsea, Juventus, Roma and several other clubs.

“It was never our expectation that the extraordinary feats of last season should be replicated this season. Indeed, survival in the Premier League was our first and only target at the start of the campaign,” club vice chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said. “But we are now faced with a fight to reach that objective and feel a change is necessary to maximise the opportunity presented by the final 13 games.”

Assistant manager Craig Shakespeare and first–team coach Mike Stowell will take over managerial duties on an interim basis.

After losing 2–1 to Sevilla in the first leg of their Champions League tie on Wednesday, the Foxes will take on Liverpool on Monday.