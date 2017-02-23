Roma hosts Villareal in the second leg of a Europa League round of 32 matchup.

Barring catastrophe, Roma will advance to the round of 16, as the Italian side pounded Villareal 4-0 in Spain last week. Edin Dzeko scored a hat-trick.

Roma is in terrific form, having won its last four across all competitions by a combined scoreline of 14-1. The club sits second in Serie A, seven points behind Juventus.

Villareal bounced back from the humiliating home defeat to Roma by beating Real Sociedad in a La Liga match on Sunday. Villareal sit sixth in the La Liga table.

Here's how to watch the game.

How to watch

When: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Soccer Plus

Live Stream: You can watch Roma-Villareal and other Europa League matches on Fubo TV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.