Tottenham is out of the Europa League after a 2-2 draw vs. Gent at Wembley Stadium on Thursday, with the Belgian side going through on a 3-2 aggregate.

Tottenham was already in trouble after a Harry Kane own goal (following Christian Eriksen's opener) gifted Gent an away goal and put Tottenham in need of scoring two goals to advance. That task became more difficult when Dele Alli was sent off for a horrifying challenge on Brecht Dejaegere in the 39th minute, with the England midfielder going in on a two-footed lunge into his opponent's leg.

Vincent Wanyama brought Tottenham level on aggregate (but behind on the away goals tiebreaker) with a 61st-minute strike, but Jeremy Perbet, who scored the lone goal in the opening leg in Belgium, scored the back-breaker in the 82nd minute, sealing Spurs' fate.

Gent moves on to the round of 16, while Tottenham is left with just the Premier League title, FA Cup and qualification for the next campaign of European competition to play for this season.