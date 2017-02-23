Planet Futbol

Gent ousts Tottenham from Europa League; Alli sees red for horror tackle

SI.com Staff
SI.com Staff
an hour ago

Tottenham is out of the Europa League after a 2-2 draw vs. Gent at Wembley Stadium on Thursday, with the Belgian side going through on a 3-2 aggregate.

Tottenham was already in trouble after a Harry Kane own goal (following Christian Eriksen's opener) gifted Gent an away goal and put Tottenham in need of scoring two goals to advance. That task became more difficult when Dele Alli was sent off for a horrifying challenge on Brecht Dejaegere in the 39th minute, with the England midfielder going in on a two-footed lunge into his opponent's leg.

Vincent Wanyama brought Tottenham level on aggregate (but behind on the away goals tiebreaker) with a 61st-minute strike, but Jeremy Perbet, who scored the lone goal in the opening leg in Belgium, scored the back-breaker in the 82nd minute, sealing Spurs' fate. 

Gent moves on to the round of 16, while Tottenham is left with just the Premier League title, FA Cup and qualification for the next campaign of European competition to play for this season.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters