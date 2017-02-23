Tottenham hosts Belgian side K.A.A. Gent in the second leg of a Europa League Round of 32 matchup on Thursday. The match will take place in London at Wembley Stadium after the first leg was played at Gent's Ghelamco Arena.

Gent beat Spurs 1–0 in the first leg despite being the underdog coming into the matchup. In spite of the first loss, Tottenham is still favored to advance to the Round of 16, and Mauricio Pochettino has urged his squad to treat the match like a final.

Tottenham is coming off a 3–0 FA Cup win over Fulham, while Gent most recently played to a 1–1 draw with Standard Liege of the Belgian Pro League.

How to watch

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: You can watch K.A.A Gent—Tottenham and other live soccer matches on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free 24–hour trial.