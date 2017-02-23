Planet Futbol

Wayne Rooney publicly states he's staying at Manchester United

SI.com Staff
SI.com Staff
22 minutes ago

Wayne Rooney has ended speculation regarding his future, stating that he'll be remaining with Manchester United for the remainder of the season.

Buzz has snowballed in recent days, with Rooney, Manchester United's and England's all-time leading scorer, linked to a potential move to China. Rooney, however, put an end to that chatter by releasing a statement through the club.

“Despite the interest which has been shown from other clubs, for which I’m grateful, I want to end recent speculation and say that I am staying at Manchester United," Rooney said. "I hope I will play a full part in helping the team in its fight for success on four fronts. It’s an exciting time at the club and I want to remain a part of it.”

Manchester United is playing Southampton on Sunday in the League Cup final and also remains alive in the FA Cup (where it will play Chelsea in the quarterfinals), Europa League and Premier League race.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters