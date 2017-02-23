Wayne Rooney has ended speculation regarding his future, stating that he'll be remaining with Manchester United for the remainder of the season.

Buzz has snowballed in recent days, with Rooney, Manchester United's and England's all-time leading scorer, linked to a potential move to China. Rooney, however, put an end to that chatter by releasing a statement through the club.

“Despite the interest which has been shown from other clubs, for which I’m grateful, I want to end recent speculation and say that I am staying at Manchester United," Rooney said. "I hope I will play a full part in helping the team in its fight for success on four fronts. It’s an exciting time at the club and I want to remain a part of it.”

Manchester United is playing Southampton on Sunday in the League Cup final and also remains alive in the FA Cup (where it will play Chelsea in the quarterfinals), Europa League and Premier League race.