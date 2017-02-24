Report: Chicharito, MLS in negotiations over 2018 move

Mexico and Bayer Leverkusen star striker Javier “Chicharito“ Hernandez could be on his way to MLS, with ESPN reporting negotiations have begun surrounding a 2018 move to the U.S.

Hernandez’s contract with the German club is up after the 2017–18 season, and could move on a free transfer to MLS. The former Manchester United striker turns 29 in June. MLS has previously bid for his services, but he chose to remain in Europe and pursue Champions League play with Leverkusen.

ESPN reports Hernandez could become the highest paid player in MLS, in addition to lucrative marketing opportunities. Both Los Angeles FC and LA Galaxy are said to have interest in the Mexico international.

Chicharito is Mexico’s second all-time leading scorer, with 45 goals in 88 matches.