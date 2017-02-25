Atletico Madrid host Barcelona in a matchup of two top-four teams in La Liga on Sunday.

Atletico sits fourth in the league table, seven points behind leader Real Madrid. Barcelona is in second and just a point back, but Real has a game in hand.

Atletico has won four of its last five matches, including a 4-2 victory at Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of its Champions League round of 16 tie.

Barcelona beat Leganes 2-1 in its last outing but was humiliated 4-0 by PSG in its Champions League tie last week.

Barcelona recently knocked Atletico out of the Spanish Cup by winning 3-2 on aggregate.

See how to watch Sunday's match below.

How to watch

When: 10:15 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch the match online on Fubo TV, where you can sign up for a seven–day free trial.