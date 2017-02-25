Planet Futbol

How tatch Manchester United vs. Southampton: Live stream, TV schedule, time

SI Wire
Friday February 24th, 2017

Manchester United and Southampton will clash in the final of the EFL Cup on Sunday. 

United is on a terrific run of form, having won five straight across all competitions. The club is still in sixth in the Premier League table, but is just two points behind fourth-place Arsenal and four behind second-place Manchester City. 

United has a legitimate chance of winning a modest treble by capturing the Europa League, EFL Cup and FA Cup titles. 

Southampton has lost three of its last four but pounded Sunderland 4-0 in its last outing. The Saints are 11th in the Premier League standings, and Sunday's final presents an opportunity for the club to win its first title since the 1976 FA Cup. 

See how to watch Sunday's final below. 

How to watch

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: You can watch Monday's game live online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free 24–hour trial. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters