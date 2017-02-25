Manchester United and Southampton will clash in the final of the EFL Cup on Sunday.

United is on a terrific run of form, having won five straight across all competitions. The club is still in sixth in the Premier League table, but is just two points behind fourth-place Arsenal and four behind second-place Manchester City.

United has a legitimate chance of winning a modest treble by capturing the Europa League, EFL Cup and FA Cup titles.

Southampton has lost three of its last four but pounded Sunderland 4-0 in its last outing. The Saints are 11th in the Premier League standings, and Sunday's final presents an opportunity for the club to win its first title since the 1976 FA Cup.

See how to watch Sunday's final below.

How to watch

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: You can watch Monday's game live online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free 24–hour trial.