Harry Kane notched a hat-trick in the first half of Tottenham's 4–0 win over Stoke in the Premier League on Sunday.

His first goal came just 14 minutes into the game and then he added the other two just before the half.

Watch Kane's third goal below:

HAT TRICK for Harry Kane!!! He becomes the first-ever Spurs player to notch four career Premier League hat tricks for the club. pic.twitter.com/bCkATBep9H — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 26, 2017

Dele Alli hit the fourth and final goal of the day for the Spurs.