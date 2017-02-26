Planet Futbol

Watch: Harry Kane scores hat-trick in 4–0 win over Stoke

22 minutes ago

Harry Kane notched a hat-trick in the first half of Tottenham's 4–0 win over Stoke in the Premier League on Sunday.

His first goal came just 14 minutes into the game and then he added the other two just before the half.

Watch Kane's third goal below:

Dele Alli hit the fourth and final goal of the day for the Spurs.

