Planet Futbol

Watch: Messi goal gives Barcelona 2–1 win over Atletico

Down
enlarge
Could Arsenal be looking for a new manager?
1:15 | Planet Futbol
Could Arsenal be looking for a new manager?
SI Wire
an hour ago

Lionel Messi broke a 1–1 tie or Barcelona to seal a 2–1 victory over Atletico Madrid in Sunday's La Liga matchup.

Samuel Umtitti pulled the ball back for Messi, who fired away and had his first shot blocked but the second hits the net in the low corner.

Watch Messi's 86th minute goal below:

This Messi's ninth consecutive season with 20 goals or more.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters