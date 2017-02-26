Could Arsenal be looking for a new manager?

Lionel Messi broke a 1–1 tie or Barcelona to seal a 2–1 victory over Atletico Madrid in Sunday's La Liga matchup.

Samuel Umtitti pulled the ball back for Messi, who fired away and had his first shot blocked but the second hits the net in the low corner.

Watch Messi's 86th minute goal below:

🎥 #Messi's goal to make it ATM 1 - 2 FCB 🔥⚽️



*Video*pic.twitter.com/NjGjEoW1Q0 — Leo Messi Ⓜ️ (@LeoneIMESSl) February 26, 2017

This Messi's ninth consecutive season with 20 goals or more.