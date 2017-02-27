Leicester City has embarked on life without Claudio Ranieri, and it's so far, so good for the struggling Premier League champions.

Jamie Vardy scored the opener, and Danny Drinkwater followed with an absolute screamer off the volley for Leicester against Liverpool at King Power Stadium on Monday, with the Foxes responding positively to the sudden dismissal of its manager, who was replaced in the interim by Craig Shakespeare, with a 3-1 win.

Vardy, like he did so often last season, got in behind the Liverpool defense to latch onto a pass from Marc Albrighton before beating Simon Mignolet on the break to give Leicester a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute.

Drinkwater followed with a rare strike 11 minutes later with his first goal of the season. It was a stunning hit from long range, with Drinkwater curling his body to bend a 25-yard blast by Mignolet.

Vardy added to the scoring barrage on the hour mark, heading home from six yards out off of Christian Fuchs's cross to give Leicester a 3-0 lead.

Liverpool pulled a goal back in the 68th minute through Philippe Coutinho, whose low drive from 16 yards out caught a flat-footed Kasper Schmeichel and found the lower left-hand corner of the goal to make it 3-1.

Leicester began the day in 18th place and in the drop zone, and it moved up to 15th, two points clear of relegation, while Liverpool missed a chance to leap into third place and stumbled again against a lowly opponent.

Leicester ousted Ranieri, who oversaw the club's incredible championship run last season, on Thursday, with the team mired in a slump and a relegation fight. Vardy's first goal was the club's first in seven league games in 2017, with the club going 0-5-1 in the new year entering Monday's game.

Leicester also remains alive in the Champions League, where it faces a 2-1 deficit to Sevilla going into the home leg of the round of 16.