Planet Futbol

Nainggolan continues to boost his value in latest starring role for Roma

Ben Lyttleton
13 minutes ago

"Radja for the Oscar!" declared the front page of Corriere dello Sport after Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan’s two goals against Inter Milan kept some pressure on Serie A leader Juventus at the top of the table. Roma won 3-1, with Nainggolan scoring in his fourth straight league game. The Belgian has benefited from a tactical switch which has seen him pushed up to play alongside Mohamed Salah just behind Edin Dzeko in a 3-4-2-1. Another paper, Corriere della Sera, said Nainggolan is playing like a cross between Francesco Totti and Gennaro Gattuso. Linked to Chelsea last summer, his price tag has certainly gone up considerably this season.

A word of praise is also due to Federico Fazio, whose Roma form has been outstanding since he joined the club last summer. Part of a back three with Antonio Rudiger and Kostas Manolas, the unit has only conceded three goals in its last seven games.

The other big game in Italy went Roma’s way, too, as Atalanta beat third-placed Napoli 2-0 to close to within three points of its rival in a key bout for Champions League positioning. Napoli’s season is threatening to unravel after president Aurelio de Laurentiis slammed the players after the 3-1 Champions League loss at Real Madrid.

Planet Futbol
Sensationally firing Claudio Ranieri doesn't cure what's ailing Leicester City

“The players lacked the right attitude, we scored a very good goal but then they seemed to be blocked. There was a lack of aggression. The team lacked personality,” said de Laurentiis.

Coach Maurizio Sarri responded in kind: “I’m at training every day and I am the one who chooses," he said. "The president can express his ideas. I'd rather he expressed them directly to me, but in the end I decide. If we make that many mistakes, it's difficult to be brave. If you misplace the second pass, you won't build any pressure.”

There is now a danger that Atalanta could overtake Napoli in the race for Champions League qualification, and it doesn't get much easier for Napoli: Next up is a trip to face Roma.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters