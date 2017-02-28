Planet Futbol

Ronald Koeman would welcome Wayne Rooney back at Everton

SI.com Staff
an hour ago

Wayne Rooney's immediate future is at Manchester United, but his not-so-distant future could involve a return to Goodison Park.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman told Sky Sports that Rooney is "one of the players who can make Everton stronger than they are now" and would welcome his return to the club where he began his career. The 31-year-old Rooney played at Everton from 2002-2004 before his move to Manchester United, where he has become the club's captain and all-time leading scorer. He confirmed last week that he would remain with the Red Devils for the rest of the season amid rumors of interest from the Chinese Super League, but beyond that, it's not crystal clear.

"I still think Wayne Rooney is playing at a high level and he made a good choice staying at Manchester United and in the Premier League," Koeman said. "He still has two or three years in front of him to play at the highest level. What will happen at the end of the season, I do not know? In my opinion he's one of the players who can make Everton stronger than they are now.

"It's all about what the players likes, what Manchester United need to do and we are not involved in that project. Every player who we feel can make the team stronger is welcome at Everton."

