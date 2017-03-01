Barcelona manager Luis Enrique will not return next season, the club announced Wednesday.

The move comes on the heels of Barca’s jarring Champions League 4-0 loss in the first leg of the round of 16 against PSG. The club is currently two points clear in first place in La Liga, but with two more games played than rival Real Madrid, who trail by just two points.

Enrique announced his decision after a 6–1 win over Sporting Gijon.

He was a player at the club from 1996–2004 and took over for Pep Guardiola at Barca in 2014. He’s amassed a 125–21–18 record as Barcelona manager to date, and was La Liga and World Soccer manager of the year in 2015. Enrique won the Champions League as part of a treble in his first year as manager, and helped Barca to a domestic double last season.

Enrique will finish out the season with Barcelona. His contract expires this summer.