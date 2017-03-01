These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Barcelona hosts Sporting Gijon on Wednesday as La Liga play resumes.

Barcelona is coming off a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid over the weekend. Sporting Gijon sits in the relegation zone after a 1–1 draw with Celta Vigo on Sunday.

The last time these two teams faced each other was in September and Barcelona came away with the 5–0 victory.

Here's how to watch the match:

How to watch

Date: Wednesday, March 1

Game time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports 2/beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch the match online on Fubo TV, where you can sign up for a seven–day free trial.