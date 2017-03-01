Hamburg was bounced from DFB Pokal (German Cup) in the quarterfinals, but not before U.S. national team forward Bobby Wood scored a consolation goal in Wednesday's loss.

Wood's stoppage-time goal gave Hamburg brief life in a 2-1 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach. It came in just about the most direct fashion possible, with Wood latching onto a lengthy punt from his goalkeeper, fending off a defender and then firing home from a left-sided angle.

The goal was Wood's fourth of the competition and eighth of the season across all competitions for Hamburg.

Borussia Monchengladbach advanced thanks to two penalty kicks in the second half from Lars Stindl and Raffael. U.S. national team star Fabian Johnson came on in the 76th minute of the match and advances to the semifinal stage, where he'll join another U.S. international in Eintracht Frankfurt fullback Timmy Chandler.

There could be a third, if Borussia Dortmund gets by Sportfreunde Lotte when they play their quarterfinal bout. They were supposed to play on Tuesday but were snowed out.