Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo rallies Real Madrid with two late goals in draw

39 minutes ago

Cristiano Ronaldo was the hero for Madrid on Wednesday, scoring two late goals with the club down a man to salvage a 3–3 draw at home against Las Palmas.

After Gareth Bale was sent off with a red card, Ronaldo stepped up huge and bailed out his teammates, giving Madrid a point to take away from the match.

The first came on a somewhat controversial penalty, and the second on a beautiful header off a corner.

Madrid lost a bit of championship pace with the tie, but have a game left to play on Barcelona, who lead by one point.

