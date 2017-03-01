Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo rallies Real Madrid with two late goals in draw
Cristiano Ronaldo was the hero for Madrid on Wednesday, scoring two late goals with the club down a man to salvage a 3–3 draw at home against Las Palmas.
After Gareth Bale was sent off with a red card, Ronaldo stepped up huge and bailed out his teammates, giving Madrid a point to take away from the match.
The first came on a somewhat controversial penalty, and the second on a beautiful header off a corner.
Madrid lost a bit of championship pace with the tie, but have a game left to play on Barcelona, who lead by one point.